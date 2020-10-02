The National Science and Maths Quiz(NSMQ) mistress is being trolled on social media for mispronouncing the number zero.

Currently trending on Twitter and on all other media platforms are events from the 2020 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz.

The yearly organized educational contest seems to have gotten unprecedented attention this year as the most brilliant students from various Senior High Schools in the country go head to head.

The contest televised on Joy Prime, as always, has caught the attention of current and graduated students of various schools becoming a benchmark for determining which Senior High School could brag of being the best in the country.

However, the astute Quix mistress, Elsie Effah Kaufmann, has been heavily trolled as during one of the enthralling contests, she said ”zelo” instead of zero while giving out a question.

In the video which has gone viral, Mad. Elsie while reading one of her routine questions said ”five point zelo(5.0)” referring to ”five point zero”.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

The first round of the Quarterfinal stage of the contest is currently underway as Opoku Ware School qualified to the next stage after beating Holy Child School and Wesley Girls Senior High in a keenly contested quiz.

The point difference at the end of the quiz was Opoku Ware 49, Holy Child School 40 and Wesley Girls Senior High School 37.

Also, Elsie Effah Kaufmann is a Ghanaian academic and biological engineer and has been hosting the show organized by Primetime Limited since 2006.