By Qwame Benedict
Mr. Joshua Kyeremeh
The National Security Coordinator at the Presidency, Joshua Kyeremeh has died, Monday, January 18, 2021, in Accra.

According to sources, he died of kidney complications at the Ga East Municipal Hospital, where he was allegedly being treated for Covid-19.

The former Director of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), now known as the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) is said to have passed away in the early hours of Monday.

Before his appointment by President Akufo-Addo in 2017, he worked at the then BNI for about 22 years, where he served at command levels in the Northern, Upper East, Ashanti and Greater Accra Regions.

The late Mr. Kyeremeh also served as head of the Investigations Unit of the Bureau and rose to become the Deputy Director of BNI before ascending to the high office of Director from 2005 to 2009.

Mr. Kyeremeh was also part of the transition team set up after the December 7, 2020 elections.

Source:Ghpage

Monday, January 18, 2021
Accra
