National Security seizes 12 containers of fake US dollars, suspected gold bars

National Security has conducted a major operation, seizing a substantial yet unspecified amount of U.S. dollars and Ghana cedis, including counterfeit notes, concealed in twelve 20-foot shipping containers.

The containers were traced to a warehouse in Sapeiman, Ga South Municipality, where a special operation was launched following a tip-off.

The hidden currency, primarily bundles of U.S. dollars, was discovered inside wooden boxes filled with cement.

During the sting operation, additional boxes opened in the warehouse revealed more cash concealed in compartments barricaded with plywood and sealed with charcoal.

According to National Security operatives, two containers remain unaccounted for, but state security trackers are actively pursuing them.

Meanwhile, a manhunt is underway for four suspects, including a ringleader known only as Alhaji.

The warehouse search uncovered even more alarming discoveries, including boxes of metals suspected to be gold bars, counterfeit Ghana cedi notes in ?50 and ?100 denominations, as well as fake Ghana Army uniforms and boots.