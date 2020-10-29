National Service guy plays death prank on girlfriend before proposing in new video

A Nigerian couple who are both members of the National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) has in a romantic display shown that true love may still exist.

In a video that has gone viral since it hit the internet, a Nigerian guy took public marriage proposal up a notch as he played a death prank on his girlfriend before going down on his knee and proposing.

From the video, both service personnel was seen hanging out with a bunch of other friends when the guy suddenly put up an act like he was experiencing a severe stomach upset.

With his persistent wailing that he needed water and couldn’t stand the pain, his lady got all fidgety and confused asking those around to help her out.

Keeping up the act, the guy fell to his knees like he was almost fainting and his fiancee could not bear it any longer.

She burst out crying and slamming their friends for standing unperturbed and asked them to quit video recording the incident and to help her out.

The gentleman finally took her out of her misery by picking out his ring and proposing to her on one knee.

Other NYSC members present screamed asking the lady to say yes. She was stunned and stood for a moment in utter disbelief.

However, she hugged her boyfriend and accepted the ring. Their love story has generated quite a number of comments from fans who were mostly happy for them.

