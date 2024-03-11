National service personnel cry over 5 months of unpaid allowance

- Advertisement -

The National service personnel have cried on the government of Ghana to ensure their allowances are paid.

It would be recalled that last week, the news went viral that the national service personnel had been paid their allowances, however, emerging news has it that, there is no iota of truth in the earlier report.

Per the report chanced by Ghpage.com, only the national service personnel in the Ashanti Region have been so far paid two months’ allowance.

According to the report, the personnel started their service last November, however, it is March and they are yet to receive an allowance.

They have therefore called on the government to without delay “walk the talk” as most claim they migrated to other places due to their placement, however, they have not received a dime yet as an allowance, making them go broke.

“I was posted in Sunyani, so I had to move from Kumasi and go and rent in Sunyani but I am yet to receive an allowance”, personnel said.

“Poverty has now made me fast even though I am not fasting”, another said.