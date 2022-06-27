Revealed: Nat’l Cathedral’s design 12 times more expensive than Burj Khalifa’s

- Advertisement -

It has been revealed that the design of Ghana’s National Cathedral will cost 12 times the design of the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa.

After the government announced $22 million as the new cost for the design of the National Cathedral, it has been revealed that it is more expensive than what Dubai paid for the design of the Burj Khalifa.

The Burj Khalifa is the tallest skyscraper in the world and when it was been designed in 2003, it cost the Emirati government $1.8 million.

In 2022, Ghana is paying $22 million for the design of the National Cathedral which will cost $22 million.

The revelation was done by StatsGH:

The design of Ghana’s cathedral is 12 times more expensive than the design of the Burj Khalifa. We paid $22 million for ours. The Arab money holders bargained $1.8 million for theirs.