It’s not more a rumour that Shatta Wale has sacked his militants from his Shatta Movement camp as he has come out to confirm the news in a live video.

In a new development, a Shatta Movement fan has reported one of the sacked militants in the person of Natty Lee to Shatta Wale for allegedly chopping his girlfriend using an SM Logo.

Shatta Wale in a live video was blasting his militants when the fan identified on social media as Gba Ka made the allegation.

Also Read: Shatta Wale allegedly sacks all his militants

Though he failed to explain further as to how Natty Lee was able to carry out the act, he disclosed that the action from the former Militant hurt him so much.

He commented: “Wale make you no dey mention natty Lee en name. that guy hurt me paaa for eating my woman with SM logo”

See screenshot below:

See screenshot below: