Nautyca recruits Kofi Mole and Strongman for new drill anthem “Apuutor” (Video)

By Qwame Benedict
Nautyca recruits Kofi Mole and Strongman for new drill anthem “Apuutor” No one saw it coming as the versatile music star Nautyca has added ices on the new drill beat trend as he recruits top notch young stars Kofi Mole and Strongman on this new jam “Apuutor”.

Being accepted in his community as the real 1 Don not because of the personality but his contribution in using his talent to effect positive change in his community.

Nautyca is one of the most exciting talent staking a claim in the Ghana music music scene after By a good margin , music video of “Apuutor” is arguably the biggest drill song music video.

Watch video below:

Source:Ghpage

