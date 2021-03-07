type here...
GhPage Entertainment VIDEO: Fire guts Peace FM studio as Nayas clash with Counsellor Lutterodt
Entertainment

VIDEO: Fire guts Peace FM studio as Nayas clash with Counsellor Lutterodt

By Nazir Hamzah
COUNSELLOR-LUTTERODT-NAYAS
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian movie actress Gladys Mensah Buako widely known in showbiz circles as Nayas clashed with controversial marriage counsellor, Lutterodt on live Radio.

The two were on Peace FM having a good discussion until the discussion went into rage as Nayas felt the Counsellor is just not being fair with her.

According to the actress everyone has a past life but through and through the live radio program the controversial marriage counsellor kept stressing about her past life.

This actually led to things getting very emotional making her spit some fire in the studio.

CLICK LINK BELOW TO WATCH FULL VIDEO OF WHAT TRANSPIRED:

https://fb.watch/44qGj5Vzv_/

Source:GHPAGE.COM

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Sunday, March 7, 2021
Accra
overcast clouds
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
74 %
3.5mph
100 %
Sun
86 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
84 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News