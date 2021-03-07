VIDEO: Fire guts Peace FM studio as Nayas clash with Counsellor Lutterodt

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian movie actress Gladys Mensah Buako widely known in showbiz circles as Nayas clashed with controversial marriage counsellor, Lutterodt on live Radio.

The two were on Peace FM having a good discussion until the discussion went into rage as Nayas felt the Counsellor is just not being fair with her.

According to the actress everyone has a past life but through and through the live radio program the controversial marriage counsellor kept stressing about her past life.

This actually led to things getting very emotional making her spit some fire in the studio.

CLICK LINK BELOW TO WATCH FULL VIDEO OF WHAT TRANSPIRED:

https://fb.watch/44qGj5Vzv_/