Controversial Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has revealed that her friendship with actress Nayas has come to an end after the latter blocked her on all platforms.

According to Joyce Mensah Dzidzor, Nana Safo Kantanka used to be her boyfriend when they were together in Germany but he broke up with her to marry Nayas.

Fast forward, after their marriage collapsed she decided to go back for her property which she did and now Nayas is angry by that decision.

Speaking during an interview Joyce Dzidzor Mensah disclosed that after Nayas found out that she was now going out with her ex-husband she blocked her on all social media platforms.

