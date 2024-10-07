GhPageEntertainmentNayas has blocked me - Joyce Dzidzor Mensah
Entertainment

Nayas has blocked me – Joyce Dzidzor Mensah

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Nayas-Nana-Safo-and-Joyce-Mensah
Nayas-Nana-Safo-and-Joyce-Mensah

Controversial Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has revealed that her friendship with actress Nayas has come to an end after the latter blocked her on all platforms.

According to Joyce Mensah Dzidzor, Nana Safo Kantanka used to be her boyfriend when they were together in Germany but he broke up with her to marry Nayas.

Fast forward, after their marriage collapsed she decided to go back for her property which she did and now Nayas is angry by that decision.

Speaking during an interview Joyce Dzidzor Mensah disclosed that after Nayas found out that she was now going out with her ex-husband she blocked her on all social media platforms.

Watch the video below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Monday, October 7, 2024
Accra
light rain
80.3 ° F
80.3 °
80.3 °
76 %
0.9mph
100 %
Mon
82 °
Tue
82 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
82 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways