Ghanaian actress Gladys Mensah Boaku popularly known as Nayas is once again in the news and this time around for divorcing her husband.

Fans of Nayas know that since 2021 there has been confusion in the matrimonial home of Nayas and her husband Nana Sarfo Kantanka but they tried to deny the reports.

It was in 2023 when Nana Sarfo came out to confirm that indeed there was a problem in their marriage but their families are trying their best to make sure things work out between them.

A new development has it that the two couldn’t settle their issue as they have officially divorced.

Nana Sarfo in announcing their divorce on social media, shared a video with the caption “divorce party thank u lord”.

Watch the video below: