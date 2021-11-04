type here...
Entertainment

Nayas Strongly Refutes Divorce Rumours

By Armani Brooklyn
Nayas and her husband
Kumawood actress and movie producer, Nayas has strongly refuted the fast trending claims that she has been kicked out of her matrimonial home by her husband who is a king.

The actress has entreated both her fans and loved ones to treat the news as fake and false because she is still happily married to her husband and they have never even exchanged abusive words at each other.

Nayas decided to clear the air over her alleged divorce saga that made headlines last somewhere last week whiles speaking with Zionfelix in an interview.

From the horse’s own mouth, she still lives in her husband’s house in Germany and the tenant who was also said to have been chased out of their house is still around.

She went on to accuse some industry people who hate her success as the ones who deliberately schemed the fake news just to tarnish her image and also destroy her marriage in the process.

In the middle of the interview, she added that she would have loved to grant the interview with her husband to prove to those speculating such false news that she’s still married.

But unfortunately, her husband had left early in the morning for work.

Source:GHpage

