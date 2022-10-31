American NBA superstar Dwyane Wade and celebrated Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union-Wade have touched down in Ghana.

The couple arrived with their three-year-old daughter Kaavia James at the Kotoka International Airport on Monday, October 31, 2022.

The beautiful family was met with a warm welcome and a display from a traditional dance troupe on arrival.

Videos of their arrival at the airport have been shared widely on social media.

Wade and Gabrielle’s visit to Ghana forms part of the family’s annual world tour, which they dubbed the Wade Tour 2022.

The former Miami Heat shooting guard was seen enjoying the dance performances as he tagged along briefly.

Chief Executive of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyemang welcomed them by handing them sashes as a welcome gift.

His wife is famed for movies like Deliver Us from Eva, Think Like A Man, and Love & Basketball among others.