NCA issues suspension notice to DStv

By Armani Brooklyn
Sam George

NCA issues suspension notice to DStv, grants 30 days for response or remedial measures

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has formally notified Multichoice Ghana Limited of its intention to suspend the company’s authorisation to operate its Pay TV service in the country.

The move, announced on Thursday, August 7, concerns Multichoice’s Subscription Management Service for its Satellite Television Broadcasting (Direct-to-Home Bouquet) and stems from growing concerns about the company’s pricing structure.

In a statement issued in Accra, the NCA cited Section 13 of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775), as the legal basis for the action.

Thursday, August 7, 2025
