NCA suspends Wontumi Radio & TV; more details

The National Communications Authority, NCA has suspended Wontumi Radio and Television stations.

The information was made known by the NCA via a communique they released on their social media platforms.

The communique dated August 12 stated emphatically that “The NCA has suspended the operations of 9 radio stations for various infringements”.

According to the NCA, “The action follows the expiration of the 30-day grace period granted by the president of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama for defauling stations to remedy the violations of the laws and regulations governing FM radio broadcasting in Ghana”.

The communique went on to reveal that “6 stations failed, reduced and neglected to comply with the regulatory amnesty by taking no action, consequently, the operations of the following radio stations have been suspended”, naming Dreams Ghana Media Limited, Jam Multimedia Limited among others as such stations.

It added that, “Whereas many of the violating stations took steps to remedy breaches during the amnesty period, three stations failed to remedy some of the breaches including unauthorized use of studio to transmitter link frequencies and unapproved transmitter locations”. And among the three radio stations is Wontumi Multimedua Company Limited.