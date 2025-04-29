type here...
Entertainment

NDC are liars and criminals, I am not into Galamsey- Chairman Wontumi

By Mzta Churchill

Ashanti Regional Chairman, Chairman Wontumi has refuted claims of being into Galamsey.

Speaking at the NPP “Thank you” tour which happened in Kumasi, Chairman Wontumi reacted to reports that he is into Galamsey.

According to Chairman Wontumi, there is no iota of truth in such speculations, hence, Ghanaians should sweep them under the canopy.

The Regional Chairman disclosed that he has his license to do Galamsey, however, he has never been into that before, and never thinks he will ever do that.

Instead, Chairman Wontumi said it is the NDC that rather do Galamsey and engage in other evil bedeviling acts.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Mahama has failed as a president- Chairman Wontumi

Ghanaians have missed NPP and want them back- Chairman Wontumi

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Tuesday, April 29, 2025
27.6 C
Accra

Also Read

Ghanaians demand arrests of the 5 guys in the viral Kumasi video

Kumasi Video

Groom & friends arrested for killing wife during a foursome

Couple crying woman

Fresh UNI graduate found dead inside her boyfriend’s room

Adjata and her boyfriend

GH man fights and defeats three armed robbers

Lakeside robbery

Access Bank worker films 400 Videos of naked colleagues in the office

Stephen Ifeanyichukwu Ejezie
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways