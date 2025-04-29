NDC are liars and criminals, I am not into Galamsey- Chairman Wontumi

Ashanti Regional Chairman, Chairman Wontumi has refuted claims of being into Galamsey.

Speaking at the NPP “Thank you” tour which happened in Kumasi, Chairman Wontumi reacted to reports that he is into Galamsey.

According to Chairman Wontumi, there is no iota of truth in such speculations, hence, Ghanaians should sweep them under the canopy.

The Regional Chairman disclosed that he has his license to do Galamsey, however, he has never been into that before, and never thinks he will ever do that.

Instead, Chairman Wontumi said it is the NDC that rather do Galamsey and engage in other evil bedeviling acts.