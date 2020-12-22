Some NDC bigwigs have told me they dislike how Kevin Taylor communicates-Kwame A-Plus

- Advertisement -

Kwame A-Plus in a new video has revealed that some top NDC members have confided in him that they vehemently dislike Kevin Taylor’s attitude of insulting and attacking personalities.

Speaking, the Musician turn politician said these undisclosed National Democratic Congress leading executives told him they don’t like how Kevin Taylor communicates, thus his attitude drives away some party supporters.

“Let me tell you this, I’ve met soo many leading NDC executives (Bigwigs) who have told me point blank that they don’t like how you communicate and as a result repels others from the party…” A-Plus stated.

As a piece of advice to Kevin Taylor, a US-based Ghanaian journalist believed to be an NDC, Kwame A-Plus urged him to play his cards well and be very careful not to attract too many enemies as those he thinks is working for rather hates him.

Watch the video below;

A-Plus believes Kelvin Taylor is dirtying himself too much for NDC. When they come to power they will choose ‘decent people’ for appointments as government communicators and leave him to continue with dirty works, hence should be wise.