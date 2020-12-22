type here...
GhPage News Some NDC bigwigs have told me they dislike how Kevin Taylor communicates-Kwame...
News

Some NDC bigwigs have told me they dislike how Kevin Taylor communicates-Kwame A-Plus

By Mr. Tabernacle
Kwame-A-Plus-and-Kevin-Taylor
Kwame-A-Plus-and-Kevin-Taylor
- Advertisement -

Kwame A-Plus in a new video has revealed that some top NDC members have confided in him that they vehemently dislike Kevin Taylor’s attitude of insulting and attacking personalities.

Speaking, the Musician turn politician said these undisclosed National Democratic Congress leading executives told him they don’t like how Kevin Taylor communicates, thus his attitude drives away some party supporters.

“Let me tell you this, I’ve met soo many leading NDC executives (Bigwigs) who have told me point blank that they don’t like how you communicate and as a result repels others from the party…” A-Plus stated.

As a piece of advice to Kevin Taylor, a US-based Ghanaian journalist believed to be an NDC, Kwame A-Plus urged him to play his cards well and be very careful not to attract too many enemies as those he thinks is working for rather hates him.

Watch the video below;

Subscribe to watch new videos

A-Plus believes Kelvin Taylor is dirtying himself too much for NDC. When they come to power they will choose ‘decent people’ for appointments as government communicators and leave him to continue with dirty works, hence should be wise.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Accra
few clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
83 %
2.9mph
20 %
Tue
83 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News