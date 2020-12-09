NDC boycott declaration of 2020 presidential election results

The NDC snubbed the declaration of the 2020 election results as there was not a representative of the party present during the event.

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mad. Jean Mensah, confirmed that the NDC refused to represent at the declaration of the results at the Commission’s Headquarters.

Nonetheless, Jean Mensah has finally announced that Nana Akufo-Addo won the country’s national election, defeating former President John Mahama.

Videos show a mass of jubilant supporters gathered at the President’s residence to join the celebration.

According to the Electoral Commissioner, Nana Akufo Addo won the election with 51.7% whiles the NDC flagbearer got 47.36% of the total valid vote cast.

Nana Akuffo Addo has also addressed the nation thanking citizens for giving him another tenure in office to complete the work he started.