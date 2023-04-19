type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentNDC calls for the immediate arrest of Okyeame Kwame for going half-naked...
Entertainment

NDC calls for the immediate arrest of Okyeame Kwame for going half-naked on social media (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Ghanaians blast Okyeame Kwame for flaunting his heavy manhood on his birthday
- Advertisement -

NDC Chieftain Mr Haruna Iddirisu Amaliba has called for the immediate arrest of Okyeame Kwame for going half naked on social media.

Speaking in an interview on NEAT FM, the career politician maintained that if Akuapem Poloo was arrested and charged with indecent exposure then Okyeame Kwame must also suffer the same fate.

Mr Haruna called on the police to act immediately else they are biased and dealt with Akuapem Poloo with a sledgehammer.

READ ALSO: Okyeame Kwame ‘flaunts his manhood’ again despite earlier backlashes from Ghanaians

Okyeame Kwame 'flaunts his manhood' again despite earlier backlashes from Ghanaians

Okyeame Kwame has reacted to the calls for his arrest and according to him, he didn’t purposely go half-naked to promote nudity but rather to promote his underway brand.

Okyeame Kwame explained that his underway brand was ready in January but he intentionally waited until 17th April which is his birthday to launch it because he normally receives a lot of attention on his birthday.

He further asked Mr Haruna how he expected him to promote his underway brand if he insists he shouldn’t have gone half-naked.

Watch the video below to know more…

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: Ghanaians blast Okyeame Kwame for flaunting his heavy manhood on his birthday

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, April 19, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    70 %
    2.6mph
    0 %
    Wed
    89 °
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News