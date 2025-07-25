type here...
Politics

NDC came to destroy Ghana- Tabitha Ayila

By Mzta Churchill

A member of the communication team of the New Patriotic Party, Tabitha Ayilla has said that the NDC has come to destroy Ghana.

Tabitha’s comment came after the court proclaimed controversial media personality, Kevin Taylor a “free bird”.

In her reaction, the communicator claims she is not surprised that the NDC has been freeing its members who had issues in one way or the other.

According to her, “NDC is sinking Ghana’s democracy”, adding that, they came not to make Ghana. Better but for their benefit.

The communicator believes that the NDC came purposely to destroy, avenge, and free their members who had issues.

“They came to power to destroy, avenge, and free their people who have been charged”, Tabitha Ayilla said.

- GhPage
