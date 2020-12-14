The NDC claim their evidence of rigging in the 2020 elections will shock Ghanaians

- Advertisement -

The NDC’s legal team claims to have enough evidence to prove that the Electoral Commisssion indeed rigged the 2020 elections in favour of the NPP.

Abraham Amaliba, speaking to Accra-based Starr FM, stated that their fact-finding team deployed by the party completed their work on Sunday, December 13,2020.

He added that the party, after submitting the findings to John Dramani Mahama, will take its next line of action.

The lawyer was quoted saying, “You see huge votes given to Akufo-Addo and reduction of votes for John Mahama and these are some of the things we’ve come across. We’ll put it in the public domain soon.”

Amaliba added, “We don’t want to go to court on flimsy grounds. We want to go to court with evidence that can stand the test of time so that even when we lose, in the eyes of Ghanaians, we won.”

In other stories, some supporters of the NDC have since the election results declaration by the Electoral Commission taken to the streets protesting.

On the day of the declaration, a mass of NDC supporters stormed the EC’s Headquarters in Accra.

Also, there were some alarming scenes in the Northern Region as young protesters, identified as NDC supporters, blocked a road and burnt tyres to show their solidarity to John Mahama and the NDC.