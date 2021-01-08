The NDC does not recognise Akufo Addo as President- Asiedu Nketia

- Advertisement -

Even after his inauguration, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said that it will not acknowledge Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President of Ghana.

At a news conference in Accra on Friday, January 8, 2021, the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, expressed that until issues surrounding the election results deemed inaccurate is solved, they do not recognize Akufo Addo as President.

“Let me state without any equivocation that the NDC shall not recognize Akufo-Addo as the President of Ghana until all issues surrounding his flawed elections are satisfactorily resolved,” he asserted.

Likewise, the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama has refused to accept the results of the polls as declared by the Jean Mensa led Electoral Commission.

The party has filed a petition with the Supreme Court in an attempt to overturn both the presidential and parliamentary election results to reflect what in their opinion is the will of the Ghanaian people.

However, a member of the legal team of the NDC and former Deputy Justice Minister in Mahama’s administration, Dr Dominic Ayine, ironically said that the NDC does not have evidence to prove that its candidate won.

“We never said that we won the presidential election,” he said in an interview on GHONE TV on Thursday, December 31, 2020.

Meanwhile, Akufo Addo was sworn-in as President for his second term in office on January 7, 2021.

In attendance at the inauguration were various African leaders all showing their support to the President who doubles as Chairman of the ECOWAS.