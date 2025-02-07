NDC government drops all charges against Barker-Vormawor, other anti-galamsey protestors

The new Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine appointed by the NDC government has discontinued the case against all Democracy Hub protesters apprehended after protesting against illegal mining.

When the NPP was ruling, the police arrested over 50 persons during the protest between September 21 and 23, 2024. The arrests were heavily criticised by some observers.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Ama Governor, and Felicity Nelson were among some of the Democracy Hub protestors picked up by the police.

The then-Attorney General Godfred Dame defended the government’s decision to prosecute anti-galamsey protestors.

He also said protesters must be punished to serve as a deterrent to others.