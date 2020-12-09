NDC has every reason to be proud of what they have achieved in these elections – Gabby Otchere Darko

Gabby Otchere Darko who is a leading member within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has stated that the opposition party the NDC led by its flagbearer John Dramani Mahama should be proud of whatever they achieve in the elections.

As it stands now, the Electoral Commission is yet to officially announce the result for the polls but some media houses have projected the current President Nana Addo as the winner of the elections.

Gabby on his facebook timeline wrote: “When all is said and done, NDC has every reason to be proud of what they have achieved in these elections. You may not have flipped parliament and won the presidency but you’ve done very well.”

See screenshot below:

Gabby Otchere Darko post

Ghanaians are still anticipating for the release by the EC Chairperson Jean Mensa who has promised of releasing the results pretty soon.