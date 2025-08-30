NDC has failed Ghanaians- Napo

Former Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known in Ghanaian society as Napo, has stated that the NDC has failed Ghanaians.

Even though they took office eight months ago, Napo still believes that the NDC is not fulfilling the promises it made to the everyday Ghanaian.

Speaking at the one-week observation of the late Akwatia MP, Ernest Kumi, Napo stated that as a staunch politician, he has yet to meet a government that has failed woefully like the NDC government.

He noted that, the Ghanaian made a mistake in supporting the NDC in the last general election, stating that they chose a black and white TV over a colored one.

“The people of Akwatia are voting at a time that Ghanaians are realizing that they have sold their colour TV for black and white. Every single thing that the NDC promised, they have failed. I haven’t met any government that can fail on all its promises in the first 8 months except the NDC. They have nothing to offer. The people of Akwatia should reaffirm their confidence in the NPP candidate,” he said.

Meanwhile, plans are far advanced towards the Akwatia by-election which comes off on Monday.