type here...
GhPage News NDC man kills his NPP brother over a heated political debate
News

NDC man kills his NPP brother over a heated political debate

By Mr. Tabernacle
NDC man kills his NPP brother over a heated political debate
NDC man kills his NPP brother over a heated political debate
- Advertisement -

As reported by MyNewsGH, a man alleged to be an NDC fanatic identified by the name Amidu has stabbed his blood brother,  Ezudeen Awal who is an NPP supporter to death over a heated political argument.

The incident happened at Suame, a town in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. By reports, the suspect, Amidu on Monday December 14 2020 as around 11pm stabbed his brother.

A sister of the two brothers, Aisha, narrated the incident to Pure FM in an interview and admitted that there had been some sort of bad blood between the two but it had been resolved by elders in the family.

Aisha went on to narrate that Amidu and Awal had some misunderstanding after the declaration of the 2020 elections.

The lady added all their family members except for Awal are NDC supporters therefore the declaration of Akufo-Addo as president-elect created some friction.

Amidu, during a heated debate with his brother, stabbed him. The suspect has been arrested by Suame Police Command and is assisting with investigations.

The family of the deceased we are told are yet to receive the body after it was deposited at Komfo Anokye Morgue for autopsy by the police

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
70 %
2.9mph
40 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News