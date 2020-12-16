NDC man kills his NPP brother over a heated political debate

- Advertisement -

As reported by MyNewsGH, a man alleged to be an NDC fanatic identified by the name Amidu has stabbed his blood brother, Ezudeen Awal who is an NPP supporter to death over a heated political argument.

The incident happened at Suame, a town in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. By reports, the suspect, Amidu on Monday December 14 2020 as around 11pm stabbed his brother.

A sister of the two brothers, Aisha, narrated the incident to Pure FM in an interview and admitted that there had been some sort of bad blood between the two but it had been resolved by elders in the family.

Aisha went on to narrate that Amidu and Awal had some misunderstanding after the declaration of the 2020 elections.

The lady added all their family members except for Awal are NDC supporters therefore the declaration of Akufo-Addo as president-elect created some friction.

Amidu, during a heated debate with his brother, stabbed him. The suspect has been arrested by Suame Police Command and is assisting with investigations.

The family of the deceased we are told are yet to receive the body after it was deposited at Komfo Anokye Morgue for autopsy by the police