NDC man lashed for tearing the posters of NPP parliamentary candidate (Video)

A man reported to be a supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been assaulted in Gbi-Bla, located in the Hohoe Constituency of the Volta Region.

In a trending video, a group of supporters affiliated with the NPP & loyal to the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency can be seen lashing the NDC man.

According to reports, the assault followed after the NDC supporter was spotted tearing down banners and posters belonging to the NPP’s parliamentary candidate for the upcoming elections.

This act of vandalism ignited tensions, leading to the physical assault.

Eyewitnesses claim the NPP supporters, angered by the destruction of their campaign materials, took matters into their own hands and attacked the man.

The victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, suffered severe injuries as a result of the beating. He was later rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

