NDC MP’s clash with police at EC office (video)

The Minority in Parlament, NDC has stormed the premises of the Electoral Commission office demanding open collation of the Techiman South parliamentary results.

In what is aimed to be a peaceful protest by the NDC MP’s to submit their petition to the Electoral Commission nearly took a different turn. The police mounted a barricade to prevent them from nearing the office.

Unhappy about how they were being treated by the police, the Minority who went out to protest resisted the attempt by the police officers to draw them back to the other side of the road away from the EC’s office.

Haruna Iddisu who spoke to the media said the NDC demands for a re-collation as done in other disputed constituencies.

“We demanding justice, when you say go to court I must have something to walk and I must have the results to work with to court.

This is the greatest threat to the sustenance of our multiparty democracy. All we are asking for is respect for the electoral laws of Ghana”