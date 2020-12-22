type here...
GhPage News NDC MP's clash with police at EC office (video)
News

NDC MP’s clash with police at EC office (video)

By Mr. Tabernacle
NDC-and-Police
NDC-and-Police
- Advertisement -

The Minority in Parlament, NDC has stormed the premises of the Electoral Commission office demanding open collation of the Techiman South parliamentary results.

In what is aimed to be a peaceful protest by the NDC MP’s to submit their petition to the Electoral Commission nearly took a different turn. The police mounted a barricade to prevent them from nearing the office.

Unhappy about how they were being treated by the police, the Minority who went out to protest resisted the attempt by the police officers to draw them back to the other side of the road away from the EC’s office.

Watch the video below;

Subscribe to watch new videos

Haruna Iddisu who spoke to the media said the NDC demands for a re-collation as done in other disputed constituencies.

“We demanding justice, when you say go to court I must have something to walk and I must have the results to work with to court.

This is the greatest threat to the sustenance of our multiparty democracy. All we are asking for is respect for the electoral laws of Ghana”

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Accra
moderate rain
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
70 %
2.9mph
20 %
Tue
86 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News