NDC MP’s march to EC headquarters to protest over election results

According to Starr FM, the Minority in Parliament is marching to the Electoral Commission headquarters this morning to protest the results of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary polls.

The march comes on the back of the continuous street protests by supporters of the party following the declaration of results by the chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensa.

The NDC and its flagbearer John Mahama have described the results which gave President Akufo-Addo 51% of the votes as ‘flawed’.

See flier below;

NDC

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has announced to the general public that they would be heading for Christmas break starting from tomorrow 23rd December.

This was revealed in a press statement signed by the Deputy Chairman identified as Bossman E. Asare.

Read the full statement below;