NDC nominates Independent MP From Fomena Hon Asiamah as Second Deputy Speaker

The NDC, represented by the MP for Asawase, Hon. Muntaka has nominated the Independent Candidate for Fomena Constituency, Hon. Lawyer Andrews Amoako Asiamah as the second deputy speaker of parliament.

This comes after the Joseph Osei Owusu aka Joe Wise MP for Bekwai Constituency was elected as First Deputy Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana.

Meanwhile, the former Member of Parliament for Nadowli Kaleo Constituency Alban Bagbin has been sworn in as the Speaker of the 8th Parliament.

He was sworn into office by the Chief Justice on Thursday, January 7.

“I humbly accept the high placed office of the Speaker of the 8th parliament for the 4th Republic of Ghana. I thank the almighty God for his abundant grace on me and my family. I thank all of you for bestowing this honour and great responsibility on me.

Let me not forget Ghanaians, Electoral Commission, all political parties CSOs, media and more importantly my party the great National Democratic Congress (NDC) for proposing me to be elected to be the speaker of the 8th parliament for the 4th Republic of GhanaI will submit myself to the will of this house. I will serve faithfully to the best of my ability,” he said in his acceptance speech.