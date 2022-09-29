- Advertisement -

Over the weekends, social media went rife with concerns over the unfriendly reception given to President Akufo-Addo at the Global Citizens musical concert.

During the just-ended Global Citizen Festival, the president had been introduced to tout the government’s moves in prioritising women empowerment among other causes in line with the organisers’ mission for social justice.

But even before the president could make his point, the crowd of youthful revellers chanted against his presence.

The disgraceful and never expected incident has since become a national topic with many Ghanaians sharing diverging opinions on the local digital space.

Some politicians in the NPP party including Hopeson Adorye have also accused the opposition NDC party as the brainers behind the incident.

Speaking in an interview with Accra’s Okay FM, Hopeson Adorye claimed that 75 Fadama boys were hired by the NDC with the help of Baba Sadiq, CEO of the 3 Music Awards; Larry Dogbe and one Suhuyini to hoot Nana Addo.

He went on to add that Baba Sadiq was behind it all because he got information beforehand from the event’s planners that the president would be in attendance.

“Per the information I had, it was the Trade or the Tourism Minister who was supposed to be at the festival to address the attendees.“

He said;

“But the fact that the president attended one in South Africa and requested that if it comes to Ghana, he will be happy. It was going to Nigeria.

“One of the two ministers was supposed to come because of President Akufo-Addo’s UN engagement. But fortunately, the president was able to arrive before the day of the event.

“They had conversations with him and it was agreed that he will come. Because Sadiq of 3 Music Awards is an industry player and has a connection with the lead organizers, when he heard it, he and Larry Dogbe and Suhuyini met at a particular place to plan.

“They contracted 75 boys from Fadama and paid each one of them GH¢120. The videos trending is a testament to it. It was from one particular shot,”

