“NDC paid those who booed Akufo-Addo at the Global Citizen Festival” – NPP

The New Patriotic Party has blamed the opposition NDC for being the brain behind the booing of the President at the Global Citizen Festival.

President Akufo-Addo was subjected to booing and name-calling when he came on stage to present his speech at the festival at the Black Stars Square on Saturday night.

Reacting to the mass display of apathy for the president, the NPP has pointed fingers accusingly at the NDC for masterminding the gesture and paying people to carry it out.

“Quite frankly, in normal sporting or entertainment events, fans boo.

“It might not be printed on the ticket, but fans believe the price of admission includes a right to express themselves about pretty much anything that goes on at the ballpark, stadium or arena. They whistle, jeer and taunt, and no one – players, coaches, other fans, even mascots is immune.”

“To think President Akufo-Addo would be spared that kind of reception, or be outraged that he wasn’t, is either naïve or sanctimonious.”

“Truly, politicians don’t expect to be popular all the time. Getting on with running the country is a job where you have to take difficult decisions a lot of the time. There’s nothing wrong if President Akufo-Addo goes to an event and receives cold reception. That’s a normal occurrence.”

“But then, to allow politics to take centre stage at such an event and single out the President unfairly for political point scoring raises serious concerns. To put it more bluntly, it is pure evil and utter disgrace for the NDC to organize its supporters to go and shout down the President the manner it happened, A statement issued by a Deputy Director of Communications of the NPP Ernest Owusu-Bempah reads.