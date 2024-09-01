The former MP for Manhyia South Constituency who is currently in the Bono Region on a campaign tour met with some party faithful where he made the wild allegation.

According to him, it was during the NDC time in government that two popular pastors were killed and not just that, but they also killed people who were traditionalists.

He added that a vote for NDC in the upcoming 2024 elections meant that they are coming to break down mosques in the Zongo and build a mortuary for people in the Zongo communities.

Napo asked the party supporters to choose between some NPP policies and those of the NDC and see which one would better their lives.

He urged them to vote for Dr Bawumia come December 7, 2024, if they want to enjoy a better Ghana.

Watch the video below: