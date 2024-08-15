NDC will not be part of any peace declarations before the 2024 elections – Asiedu Nketia

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has declared that the party will not engage in any peace accords before the 2024 elections.

Mr. Nketia emphasized that past experiences have shown that these agreements have been ineffective in curbing violence.

He argued that instead of relying on symbolic gestures, there should be a focus on taking proactive steps to prevent violence.

He criticized the practice of signing peace agreements only after tensions have escalated, urging authorities to speak up and take action before potential conflicts or violence arise.

In an interview with Joy News, Mr. Nketia remarked, “The declaration doesn’t hold any significance for us because none of the previous ones have been respected, and they haven’t resolved any issues. If you allow violence to simmer, it will erupt regardless of any declaration.

“That’s why, over a year ago, I started emphasizing the need to dismantle the factors that could lead to a violent election.”

“At every point when something is happening, I urge those who, in the future, will call us to sign a declaration, to speak out and stop these issues from escalating.

“Otherwise, if you allow these tensions to build up and then expect a peace match or a signed declaration to ensure a peaceful election, that won’t happen.”