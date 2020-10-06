type here...
We’ll settle every matter on the street after election 2020-Rex Omar

By RASHAD
Ghana goes to the polls on 7th December 2020 and It appears Ghanaian musician turned politician, Rex Omar is poised for war in the likely event that his beloved party, NDC fails to win the 2020 election.

The maverick musician claims that there will no time for NDC to go to court and seek Justice if things do not go well in the election.

However, they are willing and ready to settle all matters and disagreements on the streets like men that they are.

Rex Omar made the declaration on his Facebook page on Sunday, 6th October 2020.

The old musician posted:

“Election 2020 Nobody is going to court! We’ll settle every matter on the street”

Rex Omar’s Post

After the 2012 general elections in Ghana, the flag bearer of New Patriotic Party, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo, and his running mate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia beseeched the Supreme Court to seek justice in what they deemed as cheating in favor of NDC by the EC.

Nana Addo and Bawumia who are the current President and Vice President of Ghana respectively argued their points in court with their evidence for months.

But in the end, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of NDC. Nana Addo accepted the ruling of the court and John Dramani Mahama went about his business as the president of Ghana.

In light of that, most people are quick to point to court and ask any aggrieved political party to go and seek justice there instead of picking up arms.

But Rex Omar says they won’t have time to seek any justice in court after election 2020 as Nana Addo and Bawumia did in 2012.

Instead, all matters relating to election feud will be settled on the streets. Well, NDC as a party is yet to react to his unfortunate public utterances.

