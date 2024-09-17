type here...
NDC should be blamed for the galamsey menace - Nicholas Omane Acheampong
NDC should be blamed for the galamsey menace – Nicholas Omane Acheampong states

By Armani Brooklyn
Despite always defending the NPP, I've not been supported or compensated - Nicholas Omane Acheampong laments

Gospel musician Nicholas Omane Acheampong has accused the opposition NDC of the ongoing galamsey menace during an appearance on Wontumi FM.

According to Acheampong, these activities are being orchestrated by foreigners who were allegedly brought into the country and equipped by the NDC.

He claims that these actions aim to destroy water bodies and tarnish the reputation of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to sway votes in favour of the NDC.

Nicholas-Omane-Acheampong
Nicholas Omane Acheampong

Acheampong further asserted that if President Akufo-Addo had deployed soldiers to galamsey sites to combat these illegal miners; the same foreigners would have disguised themselves as soldiers and killed Ghanaians to sabotage the NPP government.

Netizens reactions…

@_adomAsante – If this is true (which I believe is not) then that proves how NPP government has failed severely allowing the opposition NPP to wield so much powers over our land and natural resources from opposition.

-- AD --

@Makavelli_0 – God please come see the person you gave him the talent

@kojocona – Okay! Let’s say that’s true. Why doesn’t the NPP government use its military powers to chase them out? Sometimes I wonder what some of them smoke before making such commentary.

@roxie_winxx – And what have your government done about that after 8 years?

Source:GHpage

