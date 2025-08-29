NDC still wants to compete with us for the Akwatia seat after we excluded ourselves from Tamale Central- Afenyo Markin

Member of Parliament for Effutu, Afenyo Markins has cried over the NDC’s decision to contest the NPP over the Akwatia seat.

It is no news that plans are far advanced towards the commencement of the Akwatia by-election that aims at getting a replacement for the late Ernest Kumi.

Speaking before a crowd ahead of the by-election, Afenyo Markin expressed disappointment in the incumbent NDC party.

According to him, he anticipated the NDC withdrawing from competing with them, however, he is tempted to believe that such is just a dream.

The popular politician claims that following the Helicopter crash that claimed numerous lives, a bye-election is slated to fill the Tamale Central seat.

As a good political party, Afenyo Markin claims the NPP decided to withdraw from the competition due to how Hon. Murtala Mohammed bought his ticket to the land of silence.

What pains the politician most is that, the person NDC has brought to compete with the NPP is the same person who threatened the life of Ernest Kumi, who has bought the farm.