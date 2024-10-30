NDC supporter storms the river to curse EC boss if she attempts to rig the elections to favour the NPP

An ardent NDC supporter has invoked a series of curses on the EC boss, government officials, and security forces if they attempt to interfere with the upcoming elections in favour of the ruling NPP.

In a now-viral video, the NDC sympathizer charged local deities to act against those who might seek to manipulate, rig, or intimidate during the election process.

He also declared that anyone insulting him for his statements would face the wrath of these same deities.

As Ghana gears up for its highly anticipated elections, tensions have risen across the political landscape.

Both the NDC and NPP are focusing on rallying voter support, with heightened scrutiny surrounding the transparency and fairness of the election.

With the country’s enviable democracy at stake, many Ghanaians are voicing concerns over potential interference and urging that all electoral procedures be carried out fairly.

The EC has responded by reiterating its commitment to a credible, transparent election, hoping to allay fears and foster a peaceful electoral process.

