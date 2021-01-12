type here...
NDC supporters call for the immediate release of Bulldog from police custody
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Some staunch NDC supporters have pushed for the release of BullDog after the Bureau of National Intelligence (BNI) unit of the Ghana Police Service took him in over his comments about President Akufo Addo.

BullDog was reportedly apprehended yesterday January 11, 2021, by the BNI after he threatened a halt in Akufo Addo’s 4-year term should he not pay locked up Menzgold funds.

There was a difference of opinion between BullDog and Afia Schwarzenegger over the credibility of Menzgold, and Afia claimed it was a Ponzi scheme from the start.

BullDog in rebuttal mentioned during his submission that President Akufo Addo will not complete his 4-year tenure should he decide not to pay Menzgold customers back their locked up investment.

These statements necessitated his arrest by the BNI. However, some NDC supporters on Twitter have called for his release and are trending the hashtag #FreeBullDogNow.

In a series of tweets, they expressed their displeasure stating that others like Kennedy Agyapong have made worse statements but have gone unpunished.

According to Bridget Otoo formerly of TV3 who is known to be an NDC supporter, it is preposterous that the BNI could arrest BullDog for his comments but have not detained Kennedy Agyapong for threatening to burn ex-president Mahama’s house.

They called BullDog’s arrest an injustice and pushed for his immediate release.

#FreeBullDogNow
BullDog is known to have a very strange relationship with the Police as he once threatened to sue the Ghana Police Service for unlawful arrest.

He slandered them in an interview on Peace FM stating that his 9-month-old baby is smarter than Ghana Police.

Source:GHPAGE

