NDC won a working majority of parliamentary seats – Mahama

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
John Mahama Jean Mensa
John Mahama Jean Mensa
John Mahama has reiterated that the National Democratic Congress won a majority in parliament and questioned both presidential and parliamentary results declared by the Electoral Commission(EC).

The ex-president and the NDC’s presidential candidate for the just-ended 2020 polls maintained that the party is not going to accept fictionalized results from a flawed election.

At a press conference held by the leadership of the NDC, Mahama claimed that the EC has never brought its credibility this low in the history of the nation and that the party had proof that the results declared had been altered.

He was adamant that the NDC won the elections and no trickery by the ruling government or the Electoral Commission could change that.

Earlier, the NDC’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah addressing the press mentioned that the EC had proven that the results declared was just a charade.

He referred to the EC’s release of new figures today to contradict the earlier presidential results declaration.

Source:GHPAGE

