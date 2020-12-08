The elections are done and the results from the various polling stations are coming in with the supporters of the two biggest political parties already claiming victory over the other.

Prior to the elections, Prophet Nigel Gaisie predicted victory for the opposition NDC and John Dumelo in the elections but the actor lost and with the results coming in, it looks like the road to the flagstaff house is not too clear for the NDC.

This made some members of the opposition and the NPP attack him on social media.

In a new video, Nigel is seen all over the place claiming to have heard the voice of the Lord again.

According to him, God has told him that its a one-time victory for the NDC adding that people especially the NDC members should stop thinking about a run-off.

Watch the video below:

The result for the presidential elections is still being counted and we await to hear the final announcement from the Electoral commission.