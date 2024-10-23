NDC y? dumsor ne ashawofuo – Afia Schwar replies woman who went to Togo to curse her over John Mahama

Afia Schwar has finally reacted to Betty Love’s Togo ‘duabo’ that has taken over social media trends.

As we all know, a few hours ago, Betty Love shared a video of herself cursing Afia Schwar and using her three kids as Thanksgiving.

In the now viral clip, angry Betty Love accused Afia of falsely claiming that Mahama had an affair with TV personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, and had gifted her a car.

Afia Schwar

Betty Love cursed that if Afia had ever received monetary favours from John Mahama and his wife, but still decided to malign the former president then she should die.

Replying to Betty Love’s curses, Afia Schwar has shared a new video of herself insulting Betty Love and insisting that her curse will never work on her.

According to Afia Schwar, at the mention of NDC, only two things comes to mind which are dumsor and slayqueens.

