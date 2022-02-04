NDC youth to stage ‘Yentua’ demo against E-LEVY

- Advertisement -

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth Wing has notified the police that it will hold a street protest dubbed “Yentua Demonstration” on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

The purpose of the demonstration is to put pressure on the government to abandon its ‘desperate’ efforts to implement the electronic transaction levy (e-levy).

The Yentua demonstration is scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m. at Obra Spot, Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

Excerpts of the statement read:

“There is an urgent need for a mass protest to put pressure on the government to rescind its ‘desperate’ efforts on the electronic transaction levy (e-levy) and end widespread corruption, redeem young people from mass unemployment, pay outstanding arrears to workers and end the UTAG strike immediately.”

“Young people are fed up and will resist across the country the continuous deterioration of the governance of this country.”