NDC’s Alhaji Sinare reported to police for sharing guns to the youth

The NDC Chairman for Ayawaso North constituency Ahmed Tahiru has reported his National vice-chairman Alhaji Sinare to the Ghana Police for planning to cause violence in the country ahead of the elections.

According to Mr Ahmed, Alhaji Sinare has already shared guns to some youth in the area to be used to during the incoming 2020 elections which is just a few weeks away.

A source revealed that Alhaji Sinare was invited by the police were he was questioned about the allegations levelled against him by the constituency chairman.

Alhaji Sinare is said to have told the police that Ahmed Tahiru is just tarnishing his image because he fired him as his boy some few weeks ago.

He, however, admitted to the police that one gun was his but the rest of the said guns he has no knowledge about adding that the said pump action gun has been missing for some time and he has already made a formal report at the Cantonments police station.

He said:

“He [Ahmed Tahiru] is the Ayawaso North constituency chairman. He is my boy and I groomed him. He is my employee, and he has been working for me for the past 8 years and I fired him exactly about five weeks ago because of so many reasons. That blackmail will never work because I am a very clean person with a good track record. I am not going to cause mayhem anywhere, I have been preaching peace everywhere I go,” he told Citi Fm

“I don’t own an AK-47. I don’t even know where this guy got the AK-47 but the pump-action gun is my pump-action gun that has been registered. I reported to the police that my pump-action gun has been missing some few months back. I have got an extract of that report so at the end of the day I will be cleared because that guy, that constituency chairman must be caught, and they must put him behind bars, and they must find out from him how he got the AK-47.”