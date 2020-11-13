type here...
NDC's Atubiga slammed for his needless comments about Rawlings' loss
News

NDC's Atubiga slammed for his needless comments about Rawlings' loss

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Updated:
Stephen Atubiga Rawlings
Stephen Atubiga Rawlings
Stephen Atubiga has come under serious fire for passing some very pathetic comments about the death of the late Jerry John Rawlings.

Taking to social media, the member of the NDC’s communication team criticized the family of the late Jerry John Rawlings for going to the Jubille House to announce the loss of the ex-president without first informing the NDC party.

Being the founder of the NDC, Atubiga expected Rawlings’ family to have first informed the leadership of the NDC party and then with a delegation from the party announced the death of their founder to the Presidency.

According to him, Rawlings’ family breached due protocol and were out of line for running to the Jubilee House without officially informing the NDC of the late Rawlings unfortunate loss.

This idea advanced by Atubiga is contrary to Nana Akuffo Addo’s assertion that the late Rawlings is no party’s property but a national treasure and should be treated as such.

For the NDC’s communication team member to have politicized the death of such a great father of the nation has many netizens sick to their stomachs.

Propagating the idea that the opposition NDC party is capable of giving their founder a befitting party burial and that they were not going to support the NPP and Akuffo Addo being at the front of their founder’s final rites is really unsettling.

SEE POST BELOW:

Stephen Atubiga post
Stephen Atubiga post

Atubiga’s senseless comments have earned him serious bashing on social media. Curated below are some of the reactions to his post:

comment 1
comment 2
comment 2
comment 3
comment 3

Meanwhile, Stephen Atubiga is a member of the communication team of the NDC and in 2020 he was among several individuals who expressed interest in the Presidential slot of the NDC which ended up going to former President John Dramani Mahama.

Source:GHPAGE

