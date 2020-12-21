NDC’s Peter Otokunor’s driver arrested in connection with burnt markets

- Advertisement -

The driver of an integral member of the NDC, Peter Boamah Otokunor, has been picked up by the National Intelligence Bureau for suspected arson.

It is alleged that the recent fire outbreaks in markets across the country were masterminded by some members of the opposition, NDC.

In the last few weeks, there have been several cases of major markets in Ghana being gutted by fire.

Parts of the Koforidua, Kantamanto, Odawna, Asankragwa, and, lately, Kaneshie, have all suspiciously gone up in flames.

Reports coming in on Saturday stated that parts of one of Ghana’s biggest markets, Kaneshie had been damaged by fire.

The outbreak which happened at dawn led to the loss of various items.

It was the first time in years that the Kaneshie market had experienced a fire outbreak due to the safety measures taken to resolve such issues in the past.

In total, 5 market fires have been recorded in December alone and this has raised suspicion of possible arson.

Another fire outbreak was reported at the Asankragwa Main Market in the Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region which tore down four stalls leaving other valuables lost.

Meanwhile, the driver whose identity is unknown according to reports was taken in by the National Intelligence Bureau for questioning.