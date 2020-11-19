- Advertisement -

The former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ejisu, Afrifa Yamoah Ponkor engaged in a brawl with the Member of Parliament for Bantama, Daniel Okyem Aboagye during a live program on Akoma Fm.

The politicians exchanged harsh words after the MCE described Daniel Aboagye’s submission as childish and also threatened his life.

The producers and host of the show had to restrain the politicians from attacking each other physically as the fight escalated.

In a video chanced upon by GhPage, NDC’s Yamoah Ponkor nearly slapped the Member of Parliament during the argument.

Watch the video below;

NDC's Yamoah Ponkor fights Bantama MP pic.twitter.com/a4fgLuZqX5 — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) November 19, 2020

Officials from the Asokwa Divisional Command of the Ghana Police Service arrived at the scene following a call from the Daniel Aboagye in regards to the threat on his life.

However, the MCE failed to follow the police to the station for questioning on grounds that he was visiting his doctor for treatment.