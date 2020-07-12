Ned Nwoko finally discloses the real reason he married Regina Daniels

- Advertisement -

Billionaire Prince Ned Nwoko has finally given his real reasons why he chose to marry actress Regina Daniels as one of his numerous wives.

Ned Nwoko speaking with Friday Olokor, a journalist with Nigeria’s The Punch Newspaper revealed he decided to take the step and marry the actress because he realized she was a virgin. His taste for virgins is just incomparable.

“I have always said that I wouldn’t marry anybody who isn’t a virgin and that is very important to me. When I found out that she was a virgin, it reinforced my decision to marry her. I married all my wives as virgins”.

He again disclosed that he at once fell in love with Regina Daniels the first day he set eyes on her when she visited his home in his village with her family for a tour. And since then the love keeps growing each day.

“I liked her when I saw her, especially when I found out that she was from that place. I had always wanted to have somebody (a wife) from my side. We were introduced to each other and one thing led to another. That was when I found out she is a very decent girl”.

Nigerian lawyer, politician and humanitarian, Ned Nwoko further in his interview with the journalist narrated how he met the young actress that led to him walking down the aisle with her.

In the voice of Ned he said;

“When I met her, I didn’t even know who she was because I don’t watch movies, whether British, Nigerian or American. Also, I am not a social media person. So, I didn’t know about Regina until she came to my house with her family on a tour. My house in the village (Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State) is a tourist attraction of sorts”.

The beautiful couple have welcomed an adorable son weeks ago.