Controversial media figure Sally Mann is of the view that for ladies to get the right person to settle down with, they need to have multiple partners.

In a recent interview, Sally Mann advised that any woman who is serious about finding the proper soulmate should never date one man at a time.

Sally Mann stated in an interview that having options is important for a woman. She asserts that having options will help you discover the appropriate man to date and eventually settle down.

In order to discover a suitable man from the dating pool, she advised women to constantly date more than one man.

Her ‘controversial’ advice follows a few other attention-grabbing videos, including one where she criticized Mcbrown for using IVF and another where she called the nation’s top presenters as ashawo.

Sally Mann is determined to stay in the spotlight and will stop at nothing to do so.

Watch the video below:

