I need a man in my life, I will buy you a house, car, PS5 & an Iphone – Rich lady cries for love (Video)

A supposedly rich woman has posted on TikTok that she needs a man to settle down with.

According to the searching for love woman, she badly needs a boyfriend.

In the video, she also disclosed how she would be willing to give him a lot of money if he was the right person.

She stated in the video that if a man is willing to settle down with her, she will buy him an iPhone, a car, and a house.

In the trending clip, she noted that the man needed to be religious and said she wouldn’t mind if he cheated on her.

Netizens Reactions…



Mr pilot – we don’t want a PS5

Cori – how do I apply



046 – since u started u haven’t found one?

Daniel Ewhro – OMG you look so beautiful