type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsI need a man in my life, I will buy you a...
News

I need a man in my life, I will buy you a house, car, PS5 & an Iphone – Rich lady cries for love (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
I need a man in my life, I will buy you a house, car & a phone – Rich lady cries for love (Video)

A supposedly rich woman has posted on TikTok that she needs a man to settle down with.

According to the searching for love woman, she badly needs a boyfriend.

In the video, she also disclosed how she would be willing to give him a lot of money if he was the right person.

I need a man in my life, I will buy you a house, car & a phone – Rich lady cries for love (Video)

She stated in the video that if a man is willing to settle down with her, she will buy him an iPhone, a car, and a house.

In the trending clip, she noted that the man needed to be religious and said she wouldn’t mind if he cheated on her.

@markitaisbless

#fyp #foryou #markita #markitaday #fye #live #mothermarkitaday #relationship

? original sound – Mother Markita Day #2

Netizens Reactions…


Mr pilot – we don’t want a PS5

Cori – how do I apply


046 – since u started u haven’t found one?

Daniel Ewhro – OMG you look so beautiful

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Sunday, June 2, 2024
Accra
light rain
82.3 ° F
82.3 °
82.3 °
78 %
2.2mph
96 %
Sun
84 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways