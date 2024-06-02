I need a man in my life, I will buy you a house, car, PS5 & an Iphone – Rich lady cries for love (Video)

A supposedly rich woman has posted on TikTok that she needs a man to settle down with.
According to the searching for love woman, she badly needs a boyfriend.
In the video, she also disclosed how she would be willing to give him a lot of money if he was the right person.
She stated in the video that if a man is willing to settle down with her, she will buy him an iPhone, a car, and a house.
In the trending clip, she noted that the man needed to be religious and said she wouldn’t mind if he cheated on her.
Netizens Reactions…
Mr pilot – we don’t want a PS5
Cori – how do I apply
046 – since u started u haven’t found one?
Daniel Ewhro – OMG you look so beautiful